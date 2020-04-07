Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At Volunteer Speedway Rescheduled To August 22

With several events still looking for dates to reschedule their 2020 events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, one has been set as Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. has moved their date to Saturday, August 22, 2020.

"Talking with Landon Stallard at Volunteer, he wanted to go ahead and get a date set that way if we are able to race, people will have time to get it on their schedule and be ready to go," stated ASCS Scheduling Coordinator, Terry Mattox.

Asked about any other dates being announced, Terry stated, "Right now, we have three other tracks that are still looking at their schedules and waiting to see how this is going to progress before they decide on when we can try again. A lot of it would likely be before the Knoxville 360 Nationals, so it's still in that area of uncertainty."

As information continues to evolve and the situation surrounding COVID-19 changes, the American Sprint Car Series will update as quickly as possible in regards to when promoters are allowed too open and host events.

as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

ASCS PR