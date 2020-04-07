Trans Am Announces Revised 2020 Schedule

Following the interruption to its original schedule, the new Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli 2020 amended calendar will accommodate all the event dates that were postponed by the COVID-19 crisis, extending the 2020 season to December.

Due to the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix, America’s Road Racing Series is slated to return to action at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational June 19-21, the initial date set for this track. Due to the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix, America’s Road Racing Series is slated to return to action at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational June 19-21, the initial date set for this track.

The national Trans Am Series will continue to run on its original operating calendar until October. The SpeedTour Lime Rock Festival, originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, will now run on a condensed two-day schedule from October 16-17.

The series then travels to Circuit of The Americas November 6-8. The date was originally intended to serve as the championship finale, but the drivers will now have the chance to compete in two rescheduled races before the season comes to a close.

Originally slated for March, the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta SpeedTour is now the penultimate championship event rescheduled for November 19-22. Trans Am will break for the Thanksgiving holiday before traveling to the West Coast for its new finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Trans Am SpeedFest December 4-6.

In a proactive effort to protect the public, Trans Am has removed all autograph and fan walks from its remaining schedule.

“Our top priority is to keep everyone safe and do the right thing by our fans, teams, and sponsors,” said Tony Parella, President and CEO of SVRA and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “By condensing event weekends into the fourth quarter, we expect to present a robust schedule of SpeedTour racing.”

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship saw the most shake up in its six-race schedule with only two of its pre-coronavirus calendar staying the same. The Trans Am West Coast Championship's 2020 season will now kick off July 24-26 at Portland International Raceway with SVRA and will stage its final event alongside the national championship at Laguna Seca.

“We are adjusting to the new normal,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. “We are ready to return to racing, but responsibly with the health of our drivers, teams, staff and fans in mind.” “We are adjusting to the new normal,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. “We are ready to return to racing, but responsibly with the health of our drivers, teams, staff and fans in mind.”

Select Trans Am races will still be live streamed through the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app, available for free download in the Apple IOS App Store ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/trans-am-by-pirelli-racing/id1494720210

or Android Google Play Store ( https://play.google .com/store/apps/details?id=com.nagra.ion.transam&hl=en_US)

For more information on the new schedule and Trans Am COVID-19 updates, visit GoTransAm.com

Revised Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli 2020 Schedule (** event will be streamed on Trans Am App)

Feb. 29-Mar. 1 Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida (with SVRA)(SC)





June 19-21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (with SVRA)(SC/NC)**

June 26-28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (with SVRA) (NC)**

July 10-12 Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (NC)

Aug. 6-8 Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (with NASCAR)(NC)

Sept. 11-13 Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (with SVRA) (NC)**

Sept. 25-27 Virginia International Raceway, Danville, Virginia (with SVRA) (SC)**

Oct. 16-17 Lime Rock Park, Salisbury, Conn. (with SVRA) (NC)**

Nov.6-8 COTA, Austin, Texas (with SVRA) (SC)**

Nov. 19-22 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga. (with SVRA) (SC)**

Dec. 4-6 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (with SVRA)**



SC- Southern Cup Event

NC- Northern Cup Event

Revised Trans Am presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship 2020 Schedule

July 24-26 Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (with SVRA)

Aug. 1-2 Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, Calif. (with NASA)

Aug. 21-23 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (with NASA)

Oct. 9-11 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (with NASA)

Nov.6-8 COTA, Austin, Texas (with SVRA)**

Dec. 4-6 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (with SVRA)**