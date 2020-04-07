SVRA announces revised 2020 schedule

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced its revised 2020 schedule, reflecting adherence to national and local safety guidelines in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic. The schedule consists of the remaining eleven race weekends but with three date changes. Nine of the weekends are shared with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli as part of the SpeedTour format.

“Every decision we have made with respect to the pandemic reflects our commitment to the safety of our fans, members, drivers, and sponsors. That’s job one,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President, CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

The three date changes are for the Road Atlanta Grand Prix, the Lime Rock Park Festival, and the Laguna Seca Trans Am Speedfest. All are rescheduled to the fourth quarter of the year. The nine SpeedTour weekends will be available through free live digital streaming. Free downloads for the apps that enable the streaming are available for both Apple and Android. The updated schedule appears below. The Road America Spring Vintage Festival originally scheduled for May 14-17 will be rescheduled to a date yet to be determined.

· Indianapolis Motor Speedway Brickyard Invitational, June 17-21

· Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, June 25-28

· Portland International Raceway Vintage Racing Festival, July 23-26

· Watkins Glen International U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, September 9-13

· Virginia International Raceway Heacock Classic Gold Cup, September 24–27

· Lime Rock Park Festival, October 16–17

· Savannah Speed Classic, October 24-25

· COTA U.S. Vintage National Championship, November 5–8

· Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Grand Prix, November 19-22

· WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Trans Am Speedfest, December 3-6

SVRA’s end-of-season awards banquet will be rescheduled to the first race weekend of the 2021 season at Sebring.

