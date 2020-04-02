Lucas Oil Hosts Online Viewing Party for Motorsports Fans

Racing News
Thursday, Apr 02 28
Lucas Oil Hosts Online Viewing Party for Motorsports Fans

With motorsports enthusiasts all revved up to get back to racing, Lucas Oil Products is giving race fans exactly what they want - racing! Though all live events are still on hold for the time being, Lucas Oil’s new Tailgate Party will broadcast daily replays of past races - from the door banging action of Lucas Oil Off Road Racing to the high-speed battles of Circle Track - on the official Lucas Oil Facebook page.
 

"Times are tough for race fans right now. A lot of live events are either being postponed or canceled altogether. We at Lucas Oil wanted to give race fans something to smile about - a glimmer of hope that we will all be back at the track soon enough," said Russell Rosenwirth Lucas Oil Social Media Coordinator. "I'm excited to provide some past races to our fans so we can at least gather in our living rooms and feel a little bit of normalcy during all this craziness."

The race broadcasts began Saturday, March 28th with a replay of the 2017 Cowboy Classic from Lucas Oil Speedway. Future replays will air every day at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET with each day catering to a specific style of racing. And after each race, fans get a chance to vote for what they want to see next week. All broadcasts will also live on Lucas’ Facebook page so fans can have access to their favorite races regardless of the day or time.

Lucas Oil Tailgate Party Schedule:

Monday: Off Road
Tuesday: Pro Pulling
Wednesday: Late Model
Thursday: On The Edge!
Friday: Sprint Car
Saturday: Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing
Sunday: Circle Track (Mods, SLR, ARCA)

Visit Lucas Oil Products on Facebook to watch for favorite races from years past today!

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

