IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Action Featured in “Racing Week in America” on NBCSN
IMSA’s U.S. television partner, NBC Sports, launches a new initiative next week with “Racing Week in America” that is set to air on NBCSN to help fill the void of live traditional sports coverage.
 
As the home of motorsports in the United States, NBC Sports has a plethora of motorsports content to choose from. “Racing Week in America” will include two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races – the 2019 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race in its entirety and a one-hour cutdown version of the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona.
 
The 2019 event featured the second consecutive Long Beach victory for the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R co-driven by Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque after a late-race battle with the two Acura Team Penske DPis. It also featured the first victory of a GT Le Mans (GTLM) championship-winning campaign by drivers Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 912 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR. The Long Beach race will air on NBCSN on Tuesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
 
January’s Rolex 24 saw teams in three classes – DPi, LMP2 and GTLM – score back-to-back victories in the twice-around-the-clock classic, an all-time race distance record, a spirited, race-long battle between BMW and Porsche in GTLM and Lamborghini scoring its third consecutive Daytona victory in GT Daytona (GTD) with Paul Miller Racing taking the 2020 victory.
 
There will be two showings of the 2020 Rolex 24, the first on Saturday, April 11 at 2 a.m. ET and the second at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12.
 
