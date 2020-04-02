IMSA Announces 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Schedule Update

Thursday, Apr 02 33
IMSA Announces 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Schedule Update
IMSA today announced changes to the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series schedule due to continuing effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
 
The season was scheduled to start this weekend at the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. With the postponement of that event, the 2020 slate now will begin its six-round calendar at Watkins Glen International on June 25-27.
 
The Grand Prix of Alabama round will be replaced by a series to Road America on the weekend of August 6-8, which is the NASCAR Xfinity weekend at “America’s National Park of Speed.” The Streets of Toronto, VIRginia International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca events retain their original places on the revised calendar alongside Watkins Glen.
 
The season finale is scheduled at Misano Adriatico ahead of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals.

 

