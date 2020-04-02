Variety of New Programming and Season Premiers Featured on MAVTV This April

Racing News
Thursday, Apr 02 39
With the current situation surrounding COVID-19 restricting everyone to their homes and TV sets, MAVTV is here to give motorsports enthusiasts the automotive content they need starting with the world’s best X-Trial riders battling against one another in a test of skill and balance during the April 1st broadcast of the FIM X-Trial World Championship.

Fans of automobile racing will enjoy high-speed action from the most prestigious grassroots events across America during the season premiere of Speed Sport on April 2nd.

The world’s best airplane pilots then make their Motorsports Network debut during the Red Bull Air Race World Championships broadcast on April 4th. In this high risk, high reward competition, pilots must combine speed, precision, and skill to navigate the low-level slalom track successfully.

Rounding out this month’s broadcast schedule is the April 15th season premiere of Best in the Desert, the most extensive desert racing series in North America, followed by an April 16th broadcast of the 2020 GNCC series opening round from Union, South Carolina.
 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.
 
MAVTV February Schedule
Date Series Event / Venue Time (ET)
       
April 1 FIM X-Trial   11:00 a.m.
April 2 Speed Sport   7:00 p.m.
April 4 Red Bull Air Race World Championships   8:00 p.m.
April 15 Best in the Desert    3:00 p.m.
April 16 GNCC   6:30 a.m.
       
Bold indicates a live event.
The full LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at MAVTV.com/schedule/.

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

