Explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame with new virtual education offerings

Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame launched SPARK!, an online education platform that offers weekly racing-themed lesson plans and project-based learning experiences for students in elementary through high school.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is not only a top attraction in Charlotte, but also an important educational resource for schools, hosting thousands of students a year for field trips. The educational team quickly developed SPARK! following the temporary closure of the Hall to offer additional support to students, parents and teachers facing unprecedented learning challenges amidst COVID-19. The virtual education program offers STE(A)M-driven activities to help students develop real-world problem-solving skills. Each week SPARK! will introduce new elementary, middle and high school lesson plans, along with associated worksheets and engaging videos, many of which will feature footage from NASCAR’s increasingly popular iRacing virtual races.

“We’re thrilled to share the new SPARK! Learning program with students and educators everywhere,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “In the face of unprecedented education challenges, I am proud of our team’s quick efforts to build this contribution to the learning landscape and grateful for our ability to share the Hall’s robust resources with an even larger audience.”

In addition to the targeted lesson plans, SPARK! users can participate in an ongoing series of 10-minute activities for all ages, ranging from pit crew-themed mini workouts to experiments with chemistry, energy, sounds and beyond.

To learn more about the NASCAR Hall of Fame or participate in a SPARK! Learning lesson, visit www.nascarhall.com/spark and follow the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for updates.

NHOF PR