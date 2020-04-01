Fulton Speedway Cancels Highbank Holdup Weekend

With continuing guidelines set forth by government officials regarding the COVID-19 situation, the Fulton Speedway will cancel its annual opening Highbank Holdup Weekend featuring the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series to be held on April 24 and 25.

“It’s unfortunate that we do have to cancel the weekend, we were waiting a bit just hoping something would change for the better and give the fans a weekend of racing,” noted Fulton General Manager Cory Reed, “However, the safety of our fans, employees and the competitors comes first. I’m confident we eventually hold races but we also want to make sure it’s safe for all to attend.”

The weekend was filled with the St. Lawrence Radiology Highbank Holdup 60 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series: Central Region events, the Empire Super Sprints presented by Tim Grevelding Snap-On Tools and Fulton’s own Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models.

“I talked to Dean (Reynolds) quite a bit over the last few weeks. While we had our fingers crossed and just hope something would break it was the best decision by far,” Reed said. “With this being a weekend event and with the uncertainty of when we all will be racing we will just cancel. When we get back all the tracks will want to open up and run, we just don’t want to interfere with weekly scheduling.”

Fulton is scheduled to resume weekly racing on Saturday, May 2 but Reed notes for all to stay abreast of current announcements that will be made on their social networking channels. “Of course, May 2 is very tentative but we will be ready if the government officials give us the green light and it’s safe. We just encourage everyone to watch our social media.”

