Gene Crouch Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of AMA Pro Racing

Racing News
Tuesday, Mar 31 48
Gene Crouch Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of AMA Pro Racing

AMA Pro Racing today announced the promotion of Gene Crouch to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) from his previous position of Chief Marketing Officer. As COO, Crouch will now coordinate the operational efforts of all departments at AMA Pro.

“Gene has a proven track record of implementing innovative solutions to achieve our corporate goals,” said Michael Lock, Chief Executive Officer of AMA Pro Racing. “His demonstrated leadership abilities, his focus on executing on our corporate strategic vision and his strong relationship skills will be tremendous assets to me and AMA Pro in this new role. His efforts will be a key component as we implement new growth strategies for the sport of Pro Flat Track.”

Crouch joined AMA Pro Racing when the company was founded in 2008, coming from sister-company GRAND-AM where he started his motorsports career in 2005. During American Flat Track’s period of rapid growth since 2017 under the leadership of Michael Lock, Crouch executed the strategy of rebranding of the sport and has delivered consecutive seasons of growth in TV ratings as an executive producer of American Flat Track’s shows on NBCSN. His achievements in the motorsports industry encompass innovations in timing & scoring and live streaming, including the development of industry-leading technology for the professional motorcycle racing championships promoted by the AMA, Feld Entertainment and MX Sports and working in close collaboration with NASCAR and IMSA on the FansChoice.tv live streaming platform.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Papadakis Racing dyno tests the new, 1,000 hp Toyota GR Supra
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top