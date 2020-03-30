Hoosier Racing Tire Continues Exemplary Support of DIRTcar

Hoosier Racing Tire faithfully serves DIRTcar racers across the country by providing durable, high-performance racing tires. Hoosier’s support for racers is especially unmatched in the Northeast United States, Ontario, and Quebec. They offer points fund support as well as tires for all DIRTcar-sanctioned tracks, series races, and the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship.

The heart of dirt track racing beats at DIRTcar’s Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, formerly Mr. DIRTcar, race tracks each week. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks race door-to-door for both track championship points and Hoosier Racing Tire points.

All DIRTcar-licensed drivers racing at a DIRTcar-sanctioned track have their top 16 finishes calculated towards the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points. The Championship starts on the first DIRTcar sanctioned event and concludes after Labor Day Weekend.

Over $37,000 is set up for the Hoosier Racing Tire points among the four divisions. Last year, Matt Sheppard collected $6,000 for being the high point man in the DIRTcar Big Blocks. The top 15 that earned points took home a cash prize at the DIRTcar Northeast Banquet.

Mat Williamson was the top 358 point-getter and he took home $3,000 with the top 10 receiving cash. In the DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Stocks, it was Brad Rouse and Josh Coonradt earning $1,000 respectively with payouts going to the top 10, as well.

Last year, DIRTcar created the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship newsletter to keep fans across the country up-to-date. The newsletter features every single winner in a DIRTcar Northeast sanctioned race during the previous week. All race fans, drivers, and teams need to do to get signed up is to head to DIRTcar.com and join the more than 40,000 that already do.

DIRTcar Northeast maintains four premier DIRTcar series each and every season. They are the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series, and the full-fender DIRTcar Pro Stock Series. One free tire is handed out at every single series race.

At Super DIRTcar Series races, the tire goes to whoever draws position 12 for the Feature in the Top 12 Redraw. Now, instead of a driver looking glum after picking 12, they hold up the pill and say, “Free tire!” In the other three series, the tire is awarded to a driver finishing in a predetermined, randomly chosen, finishing position.

Also on the DIRTcar website are the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship and Series points as well as a winners list, schedules, features and more. Points graphics are also being shared weekly on social media. For vital, up-to-the-minute updates, photos, and videos follow DIRTcar and the Super DIRTcar Series on Twitter and Facebook at the links below:

Super DIRTcar Series — Facebook/Twitter/Instagram

DIRTcar Northeast — Facebook/Twitter

DIRTcar Northeast Race Tracks and DIRTcar Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship Divisions

Friday:

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Brewerton Speedway – Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman

Can-Am Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Freedom Motorsports Park – Sportsman Modifieds

Autodrome Granby – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Lernerville Speedway – Big Block Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Mohawk Int’l Raceway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Outlaw Speedway – Sportsman Modifieds

Ransomville Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Saturday:

Airborne Speedway – Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Bear Ridge Speedway – Sportsman Modifieds

Brockville Ontario Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Autodrome Drummond – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Fulton Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Genesee Speedway – Sportsman Modifieds

Land of Legends Raceway – Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Le RPM Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Lebanon Valley Speedway – Big Block Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Merrittville Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Orange County Fair Speedway – Big Block Modifieds

Thunder Mountain Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

Sunday:

Cornwall Motor Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Humberstone Speedway – Sportsman Modifieds

Utica-Rome Speedway – 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks

Weedsport Speedway – Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds

DIRTcar Series PR