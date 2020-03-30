U.S. 36 Raceway Postpones April 17 Event With Lucas Oil ASCS

With one comes another as U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. has pushed the start of their season back to May, causing the postponement of events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network slated for Friday, April 17.

According to track owner, John Boller, he is looking for a date to reschedule the show but is waiting to see how things progress as we work through the COVID-19 epidemic. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com

"With all this going on, we thank the promoters and teams who have been hit by the COVID-19 restrictions for working with us and we look forward to hopefully getting back to normal sooner than later," stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn.

"I don't think there are really words to describe what is going on right now. I never would have imagined our entire sport put on hold like this, but all we can do is stay healthy and be ready when it is time to race."

Driver Point Standings (Top 15): 1. Harli White 447; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 433; 3. Roger Crockett 419; 4. Blake Hahn 416; 5. Matt Covington 410; 6. Tanner Carrick 408; 7. Jordon Mallett 406; 8. Scott Bogucki 400; 9. Dylan Westbrook 396; 10. Blake Carrick 391; 11. Dominic Scelzi 368; 12. Justin Sanders 367; 13. Thomas Kennedy 359; 14. Alex Hill 330; 15. John Carney II 328;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Matt Covington - 1 (2/28 - Canyon Speedway Park); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway);

