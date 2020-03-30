I-30 Speedway Postpones April 4 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Event

Under the COVID-19 directive by the Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, events slated for Saturday, April 4, 2020 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network have been postponed.
Track and Series Officials are currently looking for a date to reschedule the showdown at "Hammer Hill". As soon as a date has been established, updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.
As of now, the next event for the 2020 lineup is Friday, April 17 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo.
Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com
as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.
ASCS PR