Super DIRTcar Series and Can-Am Speedway Postpone April 11 Opener

With New York State Governor Cuomo’s extension of the “pause” in New York State, which bans non-essential gatherings of any size, Tyler Bartlett, the owner and promoter of the Can-Am Speedway, and Super DIRTcar Series director Dean Reynolds have agreed to postpone the Super DIRTcar Series opening event on Saturday, April 11.

“With the current state of the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the April 11 Super DIRTcar Series event,” Bartlett said. “We were hoping for better news and waited as long as we could, but the safety of our fans, employees, and competitors must come first. State officials have announced non-essential workers are to stay at home, and we will follow their guidance. We all want to put on racing and get back to being normal but now is not the time.

“Dean and I are looking at possible make-up dates because the Super DIRTcar Series is special at Can-Am. We just have to see how long current restrictions will stay in effect and then go from there. That does make it tough to announce a new date right now. But, we were ready, before everything started to slow down we got the new lighting installed, PA speakers and the bleachers were 90% complete. I think the fans and competitors would have been very happy seeing the improvements.”

Super DIRTcar Series PR