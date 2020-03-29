NHRA announces revised schedule For Mello Yello Drag Racing Series

In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials announced today revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. The series is tentatively planned to resume June 5-7 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

The revised schedule will consist of 19 total events, with 17 of those events being contested when the series resumes in June. Six of these events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. As a result of the compressed schedule points will not be reset after the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. NHRA has held two make-up dates on the calendar in case there are further delays.

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series and Samtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series will be announced soon. All NHRA-sanctioned drag racing series competition is still suspended until further notice.

Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals PSC/PSM (Gainesville, Fla.) June 5-7

Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals PSC/PSM (Houston) June 12-14*

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals PSC/PSM (Bristol, Tenn.) June 19-21*

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Norwalk, Ohio) June 26-28*

Route 66 NHRA Nationals (Chicago) July 9-12

Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals PSM (Denver) July 17-19

NHRA Sonoma Nationals PSC/PSM (Sonoma, Calif.) July 24-26

NHRA Northwest Nationals PSC/PSM (Seattle) July 31-Aug. 2*

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Brainerd, Minn.) Aug. 13-16

Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals PSC (Topeka, Kan.) Aug. 21-23*

NHRA U.S. Nationals PSC/PSM (Indianapolis) Sept. 3-7

Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Reading, Pa.) Sept. 11-13*

NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals PSC/PSM (Charlotte) Sept. 18-20

Make Up Date If Needed (Gainesville, Fla.) Sept. 25-27

AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals PSC/PSM (St. Louis) Oct. 2-4

Make Up Date If Needed (Houston) Oct. 9-11

AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals PSC/PSM (Dallas) Oct. 15-18

Dodge NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Las Vegas) Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Auto Club NHRA Finals PSC/PSM (Pomona, Calif.) Nov. 12-15

*Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

PSC = Pro Stock will be contested at this event

PSM = Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at this event