IMSA Drivers Join Exclusive Facebook Watch Party on Friday to Look Back at 2019 Race at Sebring

If you can’t wait for the next IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship event to get here sooner, worry not. We have a solution for you. IMSA fans can relive the thrilling 2019 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts through a special 45-minute look back at the NBC Sports broadcast of the race.

The special Facebook Watch Party presentation of the race takes place Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m. EDT exclusively on IMSA’s Facebook page.

Overall-winning driver Eric Curran and others such as Ryan Briscoe, Jordan Taylor, Andy Lally, Renger van der Zande and more will join in on the excitement, interacting and answering fans’ questions in the Facebook Watch comments section.

To visit the IMSA Facebook page, please click here .