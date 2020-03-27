Road to Indy Announces Revised 2020 Schedule

Racing News
Friday, Mar 27 42
Road to Indy Announces Revised 2020 Schedule
Following the schedule announcement today from Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires’ sanctioning body INDYCAR, Andersen Promotions has also confirmed a revised 2020 calendar to run in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

To recover the two races lost at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas, triple header rounds for all three levels – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – will take place at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, helping to reduce costs to teams while maintaining an 18-race event schedule.

“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at INDYCAR in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy Championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for. It’s a bit compressed, but under the circumstances, I am delighted with this schedule.”

The revised schedule is as follows, with the season-ending awards banquet for all three series to take place in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Updated 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule:
 
June 19-21 Road America Triple Header Rounds
July 2-3
 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
 Double Header Rounds*
July 10-12
 Streets of Toronto
 Double Header Rounds
August 7-9
 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
 Triple Header Rounds
August 21
 Indianapolis Motor Speedway-Freedom 100
 Indy Lights
August 22
 Lucas Oil Raceway-Freedom 90/75
 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000
August 29
 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
 Indy Lights/Indy Pro 2000
September 11-13
 Portland International Raceway
 Double Header Rounds
September 18-20
 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca    
 Double Header Rounds
TBA
 Streets of St. Petersburg
 Double Header Rounds
 
*triple header for USF2000

Additionally, the series will hold a second Spring Training outing on June 10-11 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for all three levels. Updated testing regulations will be announced to teams shortly.

The traditional Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy Open test will now move to sometime in December or January at an appropriate venue for weather conditions.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« A record 33 full-time entries for the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series IMSA Drivers Join Exclusive Facebook Watch Party on Friday to Look Back at 2019 Race at Sebring »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top