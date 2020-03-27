NBC Sports Group garners 24 sports Emmy award nominations

NBC Sports Group earned 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2019, highlighted by recognition for its coverage of the NFL, NHL, Kentucky Derby, NASCAR, Premier League, FIFA Women’s World Cup, golf, and Tour de France.

The announcement was made today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Highlights of NBC Sports Group’s nominations:

Sunday Night Football – primetime television’s No. 1 show – was nominated again for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won 10 times in the past 11 years;

NBC received two nominations in the Outstanding Live Sports Special category for its presentations of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and the 145 th Kentucky Derby;

Kentucky Derby; NBC earned a nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly category for Football Night in America, and a nomination for Outstanding Studio Show – Daily for NHL Live;

Tour de France coverage on NBC and NBCSN garnered nominations for its Outstanding Technical Team Remote, and The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award for augmented reality;

NBC and NBCSN earned a nomination in the Outstanding Editing – Long Form category for its production of the documentary Drive Like Andretti about the life of motorsports icon Mario Andretti ;

; Mike Tirico (NBC) was nominated in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Host category for the second consecutive year;

(NBC) was nominated in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Host category for the second consecutive year; Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC), who has won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play in six consecutive years and seven of the last nine, was nominated once again in the category along with Al Michaels (NBC) and Kenny Albert (NBC/NBCSN);

(NBC), who has won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play in six consecutive years and seven of the last nine, was nominated once again in the category along with (NBC) and (NBC/NBCSN); Cris Collinsworth , winner of 16 Sports Emmys throughout his career, was nominated for the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst category;

, winner of 16 Sports Emmys throughout his career, was nominated for the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst category; Michele Tafoya (NBC), the only three-time winner of the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter Emmy, was nominated for the ninth time in the nine-year history of the category;

(NBC), the only three-time winner of the Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter Emmy, was nominated for the ninth time in the nine-year history of the category; Andrés Cantor (Telemundo), winner of three Sports Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish.

NBC Sports Group earns a total of 24 nominations, including three nominations for GOLF Channel and two nominations for Telemundo.

The complete list of NBC Sports Group nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Live Sports Special: 2019 Stanley Cup Final (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Live Sports Special: 145 th Kentucky Derby (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Live Sports Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage: Ironman World Championship (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Short Sports Documentary: Golf Films: Chi Chi and Devo (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly: Football Night in America (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Studio Show – Daily: NHL Live (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Studio Show – Daily: The Dan Patrick Show (NBCSN/B/R Live/DirecTV)

(NBCSN/B/R Live/DirecTV) Outstanding Short Feature: NCAA Golf Championships – Life Without Katie: The Jason Enloe Story (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding Trans-Media Sports Coverage: Premier League (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host: Mike Tirico (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Mike “Doc” Emrick (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Al Michaels (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert (NBC/NBCSN/FOX/FS1/MSG)

(NBC/NBCSN/FOX/FS1/MSG) Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst: Cris Collinsworth (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter: Michele Tafoya (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Technical Team Remote: Tour de France (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Editing – Long Form: Drive Like Andretti (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Live Event Audio/Sound: NASCAR on NBC (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Live Graphic Design: NHL on NBC (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: Tour de France – Augmented Reality (NBC/NBCSN)

(NBC/NBCSN) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: Hoy en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: Golf Central: Dylan Reales: El Loco del Palo (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish: Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)

A complete list of nominees is available at www.emmyonline.org.

NBC Sports PR