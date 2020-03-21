Extreme Off-Road Simulation “OVERPASS” Now Available on PC, Xbox ONE, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in North America

NACON and Zordix today announced that innovative off-road simulation Overpass is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4TM, PC and the Nintendo SwitchTM. Players be able to take on the game’s terrain-based challenges with a fleet of real-world buggies and quads from Arctic Cat, Yamaha, Polaris and Suzuki. They’ll need to master these vehicles to dominate the meticulously-planned levels filled with both natural and man-made obstacles like hills, cliffs, pipes, see-saws, and, of course, mud!



Watch the launch trailer here

Overpass™ is available NOW on PC via the Epic Games Store and for the PlayStation 4™ , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ platforms.



To know more about the game, visit the official website:

https://play-overpass.com/



Find us on Twitter and YouTube.