In Response to COVID-19, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Postpones Start of 2020 Racing Season

Broadcast coverage of the action from Wild Horse Pass will also be streamed LIVE on In response to the growing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in correspondence with regional protection measures enacted to limit the gathering of large groups, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has announced the start of the 2020 racing season will be postponed. Despite being forced to reschedule its original dates in late April, the opening weekend of the championship will remain at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, with a doubleheader now scheduled for Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9.“We are in the midst of an unprecedented public health situation that has not only impacted our ability to host live events, but has also forced all of us to adjust our daily lives,” said Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations. “We’ve seen the actions taken by fellow sporting leagues, and we are taking the restrictions implemented by both local governments and the national government very seriously. With that being said, we are doing everything we can to be proactive in our ability to successfully stage the 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series without too much additional delay. We’re aware that both our competitors and our fans are extremely eager to get the season underway, and we’re diligently putting in the effort to get things rolling as soon as possible. As it stands now, these matters are out of our control, but we’re optimistic about the opportunity to get the engines fired up for the first time in May."Tickets to the doubleheader event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park are on sale now, starting at just $20 for adults and $10 for kids for single day general admission on Saturday or Sunday Broadcast coverage of the action from Wild Horse Pass will also be streamed LIVE on Lucas Oil Racing TV , kicking off a full season of live streaming coverage on the platform, beginning at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on both Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9.