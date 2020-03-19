Start Of The 2020 ASCS Sooner Region Scheduled Restructured

With ever-evolving information, CDC Recommendations, and area mandates continually changing, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products has been in contact with tracks slated for shows during the month of April and from those conversations, has restructured the start of the 2020 season.

“Right now, everything is so chaotic that we’ve had to change the start of our 2020 season to the month of May,” stated ASCS Sooner Region Director, Terry Mattox.

“Some of the change is because of local and state recommendations depending on where the track is, and the other part is if the track is NASCAR Sanctioned.”

As of now, the series will open Friday, May 1 at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. with Caney Valley Speedway the following night in Caney, Kan.

The only casualty of the restructure so far is Lucas Oil Speedway’s 9th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown was originally slated for Saturday, May 2 and will not be rescheduled.

Salina Highbanks Speedway is still looking for a suitable date since, under NASCAR Sanction, they cannot run until May 9. Their race was slated for Saturday, April 18. The April date at Creek County Speedway has been moved to Friday, August 21.

“I’m hoping this is the only time we have to move races due to the situation surrounding COVID-19 and am very thankful to the promoters for working with. This whole thing is alarming and we pray for everyone to stay in good health, and be race-ready.”

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq .

Revised 2020 ASCS Sooner Lineup

5/1/2020 Humboldt Speedway - Humboldt, KS

5/2/2020 Caney Valley Speedway - Caney, KS

5/16/2020 Heartland Motorsports Park - Topeka, KS

5/29/2020 Red Dirt Raceway - Meeker, OK

5/30/2020 Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK

6/20/2020 Lawton Speedway - Lawton, OK

7/10/2020 Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK

7/11/2020 81 Speedway - Park City, KS

8/1/2020 Lawton Speedway - Lawton, OK

8/21/2020 Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK

8/22/2020 Monett Motor Speedway - Monett, MO

8/29/2020 Heartland Motorsports Park - Topeka, KS

10/10/2020 Caney Valley Speedway - Caney, KS

10/30/2020 Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK

10/31/2020 Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, OK