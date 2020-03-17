Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Canceled

With the extension of restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more in Dallas County set to be extended, Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials have no choice but to cancel this weekend’s Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

As of now, the event has not been rescheduled.

“We’ve been waiting to hear what was going to happen with the Devil’s Bowl. Originally, it was more watching the weather, but with everything escalating the way it has, the track called and let us know the restriction that was set to expire on Friday is going to be extended so they have no choice in the matter,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

“Thank you to Lanny Ross Edwards and everyone at the Devil’s Bowl for being proactive and getting the information to us to share with drivers and fans before everyone got on the road. We want to remind everyone with so many races on our schedule between our ASCS National and Regional Tours, we are taking things a week at a time to allow track owners to have the most up to date information possible before making a call."

The next scheduled event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, April 4.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

