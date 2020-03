North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper passed Executive Order No. 117 on March 14th, which banned public gatherings of more than 100 people within the state for thirty (30) days. The Old North State Nationals presented by Visit Orange County, originally scheduled for April 4-5th at Orange County Speedway, has been postponed indefinitely as a result.

For more information about the CARS Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com .

CARS Tour PR