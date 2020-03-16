Announcement Regarding Upcoming American Flat Track Events

Monday, Mar 16 67
 Due to the ongoing unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, American Flat Track has decided to postpone its March 28 Atlanta Short Track and April 4 Charlotte Half-Mile events until further notice.

 

The health and safety of everyone involved in our sport continues to remain our top priority, and it is for this reason that we will continue to assess the situation ahead of the remaining events within the CDC’s recommended eight-week window of caution. Because of this, ticket sales for the May 2 Texas Half-Mile and May 9 So-Cal Half-Mile have been postponed until further notice. As more information is available within the coming weeks, specific announcements regarding those two events will follow.

 

Advance ticket holders are offered equivalent admission for any other AFT Events race occurring within the next 18 calendar months. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for inquiries and requests.

 

We value all of our fans and appreciate your understanding while we continue to monitor the situation.

