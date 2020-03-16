Marko Stipp Motorsport signs NWES Recruitment Program driver Yevgen Sokolovskiy

Marko Stipp Motorsport has found its first gladiator for the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series (NWES) season: Yevgen Sokolovskiy will make his debut in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship and join the German team after being selected for the NWES Drivers Recruitment Program. The Ukrainian is about to take on the best NASCAR drivers in Europe and he will also fight for the win in the Challenger Trophy classification.



Since 2003, the 41-year-old has been professionally involved in motorsport. His roots lie in motorbike racing as he raced on two wheels for around ten years and his achievements led him into the International German Motorbike Championship. After a break of several years, he switched to automobile racing in 2018 and regularly competed at Raceway Venray. In the 2020 season the next step is to join the European NASCAR Series.



"Basically, I'm entering the new season with a very good feeling," said the new Marko Stipp Motorsport driver. "Of course it is my first year in a new series. Nevertheless, I think that I can already score good results this season. But at the same time I see it as a kind of preparation for my second season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. I think the fact that I know some of the tracks from my time in motorbike racing will be an advantage for me.”



Sokolovskiy explains why he decided to enter EuroNASCAR: "I think it's a very interesting series, with drivers on a very high level. I also have a decisive advantage. I drove at Raceway Venray in a Late Model in 2018 and 2019, I understand cars with these concepts very well and think that I can transfer this knowledge to EuroNASCAR.”



Team boss Marko Stipp is looking forward to seeing his new driver in the car: "With Yevgen we have found an experienced, performance-oriented and reliable driver for the 2020 NWES season. He has everything it takes to be successful in the series. He will certainly stir up the field in the Challenger Trophy and we hope that he will be on the podium a lot of times. The first year is of course a learning year, but due to his experience the learning curve will be steep, I'm sure. I am looking forward to welcoming Yevgen to our team."



With the Valencia NASCAR Fest rescheduled to October 31st and November 1st, Sokolovskiy makes his first start in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at Brands Hatch on June 6-7.

NWES PR