Racing News
Sunday, Mar 15 137
INDYCAR.com to provide 2020 schedule updates blog in relation to COVID-19 situation

INDYCAR has added a new section in the story carousel on the INDYCAR.com landing page to share the latest NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule updates in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"An Update On The 2020 Season" section is built in a blog style format and provides various updates and official statements in one location and is available here: https://www.indycar.com/2020/ScheduleUpdates

The latest addition was Sunday's recently released statement from Green Savoree Racing Promotions regarding the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

INDYCAR will provide updates as they become available.

IndyCar PR

