- First Place: Two VIP credentials to any 2020 IMSA event weekend
- Recipients must be 19 years of age or older
- Valid for U.S. based events
- Can be exchanged for a 50th Anniversary book if winner is not able to attend/not of age
- Second Place: IMSA 50th Anniversary Hardcover Book
- Third Place: IMSA 50th Anniversary Hardcover Book
iRacing to host the IMSA 90 Minutes of Sebring
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
