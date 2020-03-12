iRacing to host the IMSA 90 Minutes of Sebring

Sim racers, it is time to get behind your wheel and start your engine as the first-ever IMSA 90 Minutes of Sebring, via iRacing, is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET/18:30 p.m. GMT.
 
The popular sim-racing platform with hundreds of thousands of users from around the world will host the event on the virtual Sebring International Raceway. Players will get behind the wheel of two cars currently competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series - the all-new Porsche Cayman GT4 in the Grand Sport (GS) class or the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR in the Touring Car (TCR) class.
 
"We can't wait for the inaugural IMSA 90 Minutes of Sebring," said Kevin Bobbitt, iRacing Director of Marketing. "iRacers have been waiting to get a taste of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport for quite a while, and we're excited to have the support of IMSA as we debut it in multi-class action with the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR. Just like the real-world IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, we're expecting some great racing at Sebring, and many more great events to come."
 
Several races will be going on at the same time, split up by each driver’s skill rating. The highest-rated drivers will be competing in the “Top Split” feature which will be broadcasted live on iRacing channels available on iracing.com/live/.
 
Prizes for the top finishers in each race include:
 
  • First Place: Two VIP credentials to any 2020 IMSA event weekend
  • Recipients must be 19 years of age or older
  • Valid for U.S. based events
  • Can be exchanged for a 50th Anniversary book if winner is not able to attend/not of age
  • Second Place: IMSA 50th Anniversary Hardcover Book
  • Third Place: IMSA 50th Anniversary Hardcover Book
 
In addition, one randomly drawn participant in each split will earn two VIP credentials to any 2020 IMSA event weekend.
 
Practice for the iRacing IMSA 90 Minutes of Sebring will begin at 1 p.m. ET/18:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 15. Qualifying begins at 1:20 p.m. ET/18:20 GMT. For more information, visit iracing.com/imsa90. To sign up for an iRacing membership, go to https://www.iracing.com/membership/.
 
