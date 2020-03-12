JE Pistons Powers Marchbanks to First Win in Daytona

Garrett Marchbanks was all smiles Saturday night…and, for good reason.



Marchbanks, a second-year professional who came into the Daytona Supercross at the ripe old age of 19-years-old with just one previous podium finish to his credit, had a breakout night at the World Center of Racing.



The Utah native, who signed his first contract with Kawasaki when he was 14 and turned pro at 16, picked up his first professional heat win and backed it up with his first career Eastern Regional 250SX Class main event victory at one of the most celebrated racing venues anywhere in the world.



Moreover, the rider of Pro Circuit Racing’s JE Pistons-powered No. 36 Kawasaki KX250 led the 50th annual Daytona motorcycle classic from flag-to-flag to hold off a hard-charging Chase Sexton for the win.



Marchbanks also inscribed his name onto a revered list of four winners including himself, Todd DeHoop, Travis Pastrana, and Marvin Musquin to earn their first 250SX Class win at the Daytona Supercross.



“Man, it was kind of an odd day, at first,” explained Marchbanks. “First practice, I wasn’t feeling very comfortable but after that, I qualified fifth I believe, went into the heat and started second. Me and (Jeremy) Martin had a good battle and I won. To get my first win, ever, in a heat race was amazing. To go in the main, pull the holeshot and lead some laps for a little bit was amazing. Chase (Sexton) rode amazing. He pressured me the whole moto. I kept my head up and just rode some consistent laps."



“I moved from Utah to South Carolina when I was 14-years-old. Training on my own was pretty tough for a while. After I signed my contract when I was 14 and to go pro when I was 16, I was really blessed. It’s been a struggle ever since I went pro. Breaking my ankle and then going into this year being hurt with my ankle again. To get my first heat win and a main event win at Daytona, it’s amazing. I’m happy with it.”



After struggling out of the starting gate in the first three rounds of Eastern Regional action, Marchbanks put it all together at Daytona while also earning his first professional holeshot. At the end of the night, he was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief and soak in his accomplishment.



“I’ve been pressuring myself pretty hard these last couple rounds,” Marchbanks said. “I feel like I was a podium guy in the first three races and I struggled with my starts. I don’t know what happened tonight. I pulled a top-two start in the heat, pulled a holeshot in the main and just ran away with it. I was happy with that. Starts were key.”



With four races remaining on the 250 East campaign, Marchbanks sits fourth in the championship, just one point out of third and nine back from second.



“I’m behind a little bit in the points, I think I’m fourth, one behind RJ (Hampshire) so we’ve got some ground to make up,” he added. “Chase has the points lead. I don’t know. I was feeling good all day. It felt great. I don’t know what happened to me in that heat race, but something clicked.”





Meanwhile, Marchbanks’ Pro Circuit Racing teammate Jordon Smith qualified sixth and went on to finish second in his heat. Unfortunately, Smith was caught up in a first-lap incident and unable to finish the main event.



"I was feeling good and riding aggressive all day,” commented Smith at the end of the night. “We showed some progress last weekend and I was even more confident after my heat race. I'm frustrated because I actually got off to a great start to the main, but I made a costly mistake and wasn't able to continue as I twisted my knee and couldn't get back out there. I hope to get checked out and back out on the track soon after further evaluation."



Monster Energy AMA Supercross rolls on this weekend when the series visits the “Racing Capital of the World” for its annual tilt at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 11th of 17 races of the 2020 supercross championship calendar will be televised live on NBCSN Saturday, March 14 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daytlight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific.