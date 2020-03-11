Memphis International Raceway Expands Sales and Marketing Team

Memphis International Raceway and parent company IRG Sports + Entertainment announce the expansion of MIR’s sales and marketing team with the hiring of motorsports industry professionals Tyler West and Brandon Schulhof.



West has been named director of corporate partnerships for Memphis International Raceway. Schulhof is the marketing specialist for the multi-purpose facility. The moves highlight MIR’s commitment to bring experienced industry professionals to the Mid-South’s premier motorsports facility.



West and Schulhof will report to Memphis International Raceway General Manager Justin Kamm.



“Tyler and Brandon bring proven sales and marketing knowledge and experience to the MIR team,” Kamm said. “These talented professionals will focus on growing and building partner and community relationships. They will be tremendous assets to MIR and our partners.”



West began his career in motorsports as a 14-year-old working the front gate at Mo-Kan Dragway, Asbury, Missouri. He later served multiple roles at the historic dragway in addition to working as a sales professional outside the motorsports industry.



Tyler West, Director of Corporate Partnerships



Most recently, he was marketing manager at Mo-Kan Dragway. Through his current role, West will oversee business development and sales activities at MIR.



Schulhof, a graduate of the University of Missouri, earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. Most recently, he served as a sales and marketing associate at Racing Electronics, Concord, N.C.



Brandon Schulhof, Marketing Specialist



His prior experience includes internships at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park and Global Rallycross. He has specialized in event activation, marketing and ticketing campaigns to increase ticket sales and build brand awareness



MIR PR