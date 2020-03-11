ON THE FAST TRACK TO SUCCESS: Michael Andretti Joins DÜZY as Investor and Advisor

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Andretti Autosport, has joined DÜZY as both an investor and advisor. Michael joins PJ Chesson, Andretti family-friend, former INDYCAR driver and CEO of DÜZY.

"It is exciting to have Michael Andretti as part of the DÜZY advisory team as both a long-time friend, driver and successful business leader," Chesson said. "His investment, networks and dedication to our leadership team will help our company continue to scale into many other industries including sports, entertainment and media." Chesson, serial entrepreneur and creator of this innovation in video commerce identified the need for a better video-shopping experience while watching a video and wishing he could instantly purchase the product in which he was interested.

DÜZY is a patented in-video commerce platform revolutionizing the way companies, agencies, causes and influencers of all sizes can create direct-to-consumer impulse within their videos and live streams. DÜZY is the only video technology where consumers can shop, donate, or enter information without leaving the video or live streaming content. Unlike other video and media platforms where you have to click away to pay and interrupt the viewing experience, DÜZY's innovative transactional layer creates the most consumer engagement for brands by keeping viewing, shopping and payment in the same place without having to click away.

Customers simply view the video or live stream content, see the related promotional images, details and pricing for each, while simultaneously making a purchase behind a secure paywall. DÜZY can be shared on most social media, through email, and also in digital media advertising.

"I am excited to help PJ and his team at DÜZY as they race to the next level in video technology," said Andretti. "DÜZY's patented platform offers countless opportunities for companies and causes who want to create more memorable brand experiences while bringing speed and impulse to the buying process."

DUZY PR