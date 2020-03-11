2020 Formula 1® Season Airs on SiriusXM

SiriusXM begins its coverage of the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP with this week’s season-opening event, the FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2020 in Melbourne, on Sunday, March 15 (1:10 am ET). The event will air live from start to finish on SiriusXM radios (channel 211) and on the SiriusXM app. It will also be rebroadcast in its entirety later that morning (8:00 am ET) on channel 211.

Through SiriusXM’s agreement with Formula 1®, all Formula 1® (F1®) races are available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app. Listeners nationwide will hear the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each event.

Additionally, SiriusXM’s exclusive pre- and post-race show will return as part of coverage this Sunday. Speed City F1, hosted by Jon Massengale, Les Kiser and Jonathan Green, will air in the hour before and after every Formula 1® race this season, offering listeners the latest team news, a recap of qualifying results, driver interviews and an in-depth look at that weekend’s circuit.

All Formula 1® programming on SiriusXM, including race broadcasts, are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 211), and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

For more information SiriusXM, go to www.SiriusXM.com. For more info on the 2020 Formula 1 season visit www.Formula1.com.

