Andrew Scheid to drive KBR Chevrolet in 2020

KBR Development is pleased to announce that dirt track standout Andrew Scheid will drive for the team throughout the upcoming season.



Scheid will drive full time for KBR Development in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance. The just-turned 16-year-old will make his first asphalt stock car start at Michigan’s Flat Rock Speedway on Saturday, April 25.



Additional notable events include Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich., Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis, and Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.



Scheid will drive the No. 28 Chevrolet, with sponsorship from Lake Cadillac Resort, with other partners to be announced throughout the year. KBR will utilize brand new Rowdy Manufacturing chassis for late model events in 2020, with powerplants from McGunegill Engine Performance.



Scheid has garnered a wealth of experience driving dirt sprint cars over the last three seasons, battling against the region’s best 360-ci competitors with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Setting two fast times including a new track record in 2019, Scheid scored two runner-up finishes among a number of top 5s, along with 10 top 10s.



Prior to sprint cars, the Sparta, Mich., driver competed in Lightning Sprints, where he won a track championship at Merritt Speedway, along with numerous go-kart wins and championships.



Scheid attends Sparta High School, studying in several advanced placement courses. The sophomore student is also active in Young Life and plays on the school basketball team during the offseason.



“I am so thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to compete in a late model this year for Mr. Bursley and KBR Development. It will be a huge learning curve for me, but I love to be challenged behind the wheel and firmly believe KBR will set me up for success.” Scheid said. “I can’t adequately thank Mike Blackmer from Merritt Speedway, John with Cedar Valley, Bob at Kingdom Fire Protection and all the other amazing people who have supported me in my pursuit of a career in racing enough to get me to this point, and as we take on the new chapter head on.”



KBR Development has competed and collected big victories in keystone events across the country over the last several seasons. Erik Jones, Brandon McReynolds, Carson Hocevar, Raphael Lessard, Connor Mosack and others have all driven KBR equipment.



“We couldn’t be happier to have Andrew behind the wheel of our late models, and chase after a rookie of the year title with the CRA All Stars Tour this season,” said KBR Development President Mike Bursley. “Andrew has shown he has the skill and ability to battle for wins on the dirt track, and it will be fun for us to help him transition to asphalt late models.”



Scheid will also drive his familiar No. 77 sprint car, for Experience Cedar Valley, in 21 Great Lakes Super Sprints events, as his late model schedule permits.



Scheid will also drive his familiar No. 77 sprint car, for Experience Cedar Valley, in 21 Great Lakes Super Sprints events, as his late model schedule permits.

