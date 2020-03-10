Jim Beaver Conquers Challenging Mint 400 Course

Off-road racing returns to Las Vegas this week with the Mint 400, and with it professional off-road racer and radio host Jim Beaver returns to action in his familiar #915 Polaris RZR in the Pro UTV Turbo class. But this week’s race sees a big change for Beaver’s race program: it’ll mark the first race that General Tire, the new title sponsor of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, also serves as the primary sponsor of his race entry.

“Expanding our long-standing relationship with General Tire for 2020 has been fantastic, and I’m excited to show off our new-look ride for the rest of the year starting with this weekend’s Mint 400,” said Beaver. “Between welcoming them as our new title sponsor for the radio show and making our SiriusXM debut, it’s already been a huge year for us. I’m excited to debut our new look in the Great American Off-Road Race, and hopefully score a big result to keep our momentum rolling!”

Beaver’s 2020 race season kicked off in January with his hometown race, the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR. Splitting time behind the wheel with his brother Trent, Beaver and the #915 team fought back from an early mechanical issue to pass dozens of cars over the course of the three-lap race. Despite the initial setback in the running order, the team managed to persevere through a rough course to finish on the lead lap.

In addition to his duties behind the wheel, Beaver will also appear on the live streams for this year’s Mint 400 as a race host. Live race coverage runs throughout the weekend at facebook.com/TheMint400 and can also be accessed via the Mint 400 app on the App Store. He'll also host a new edition of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR alongside Tiffany Stone from the Polaris RZR booth at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Thursday afternoon.

Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of the Mint 400 and all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com .