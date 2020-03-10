Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Reschedules Rounds of Season Opening General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters





"This was not a decision that we came to lightly. We know that our competitors have put in months of preparation for this weekend, and we know our passionate fanbase has been eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020 season," explained Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations. "From the moment we became aware of the weather forecast and were subsequently forced to consider making such a difficult decision, we took every single element into consideration. Ultimately, the ability to host a successful event, both for our competitors and for our fans, was the driving force behind our decision. Given how persistent the precipitation is expected to be during the week of the race, it would present a significant challenge in getting the venue properly prepared for the weekend, and we believed it was in the best interest of the entire short course community to take a proactive approach to reschedule those rounds, with the intention of providing our competitors ample notice of the change. We look forward to kicking off the 2020 season in a matter of weeks in Chandler (Arizona)." After lengthy and thorough discussions amongst the internal management and operations team, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has reluctantly decided to reschedule the rounds of the season opening race of the 2020 season due to weather. The General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters from San Bernardino, California's Glen Helen Raceway was originally scheduled to serve as a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, however, the weeklong forecast leading into race weekend is filled with rain, presenting an array of potential challenges that forced the series to make a proactive announcement in the best interest of all parties.