Natalie Decker teams up with Ave Motorsports for the GT4 SCCA Trans Am west coast series

Acclaimed race team, Ave Motorsports, and Natalie Decker will join forces on March 15, 2020, at Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma CA for the GT4 Trans Am West Coast Series. Tony Ave, the team owner, touts multiple championships in the SCCA Trans-Am Series and has a long history of laying down fast laps in many types of motorsports, including snowmobiles and NASCAR. Ave and Decker are both natives of Wisconsin, as a matter of fact, both coming from small northern towns (Hurley and Eagle River). This will be Decker’s third year racing for Ave Motorsports. In 2018 and 2019 she raced a handful of the TA1 Trans Am Series at Daytona, Road America, Virginia International Raceway and Sebring.

When asked about the upcoming season, Ave said “We are looking forward to running Natalie for a points championship this year, as well as having her help us develop some new equipment for the team. We’ve got some different things up our sleeve for 2020 and beyond, and Natalie is a perfect fit to both develop the opportunities and reap the benefits in the driver’s seat as well."

Decker will be honing her skills at unfamiliar race tracks in an unfamiliar race car. The GT4 N29 Technologies LLC Audi piloted by Decker will make their first-ever laps around Sonoma Raceway March 13th and qualify March 14th at 2:35 PST.

“I am looking forward to getting back on a road course with Ave Motorsports. Tony Ave has taught me so much the past two years. It’s very exciting to know I have a team like Ave Motorsports to work with and race with, he has been a long time friend of my dads and he truly wants the best for me and my career!” Decker explains. The Sonoma Raceway road course features more than 160 feet of elevation change from its highest point turn 3a - 174 feet, to its lowest point turn 10 - 14 feet. “Preparing for Sonoma, I have been watching videos and getting on iRacing to make laps to help me with the layout of the track! That will be most important when I get there, to show up with the knowledge of knowing what turn comes next so I don’t have to waste a session learning the track.” Decker adds.

The Trans Am West Coast Series will include five different road courses, twice at Sonoma Raceway, Thunder Hill Raceway Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Portland International Raceway, and Circuit of the Americas. Fans may view timing and scoring on gotransam.com and Decker’s race schedule on nataliedeckerinc.com.

NDR PR