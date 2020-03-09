Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Reschedules Rounds of Season Opening General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters

After lengthy and thorough discussions amongst the internal management and operations team, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO has reluctantly decided to reschedule the rounds of the season opening race of the 2020 season due to weather. The General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters from San Bernardino, California’s Glen Helen Raceway was originally scheduled to serve as a weekend doubleheader on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, however, the weeklong forecast leading into race weekend is filled with rain, presenting an array of potential challenges that forced the series to make a proactive announcement in the best interest of all parties.



“This was not a decision that we came to lightly. We know that our competitors have put in months of preparation for this weekend, and we know our passionate fanbase has been eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020 season,” explained Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations. “From the moment we became aware of the weather forecast and were subsequently forced to consider making such a difficult decision, we took every single element into consideration. Ultimately, the ability to host a successful event, both for our competitors and for our fans, was the driving force behind our decision. Given how persistent the precipitation is expected to be during the week of the race, it would present a significant challenge in getting the venue properly prepared for the weekend, and we believed it was in the best interest of the entire short course community to take a proactive approach to reschedule those rounds, with the intention of providing our competitors ample notice of the change. We look forward to kicking off the 2020 season in a matter of weeks in Chandler (Arizona).”



Due to the rescheduling of the opening two rounds, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series has made an effort to reinstate these two days of racing later in the season, which allows the championship to remain an 11 round series. As a result, the annual visit to Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nevada, will add a round to become a two-day affair, with the addition of a night race for Round 5 on Friday, July 24, followed by Round 6 on Saturday, July 25. Additionally, the October visit to Glen Helen Raceway, the penultimate race of the 2020 season, will move from a single day event to a weekend doubleheader, with Round 9 on Saturday, October 3, followed by an afternoon showcase for Round 10 on Sunday, October 4.



Presale purchases of tickets for the SoCal Shootout, including registration fees, can be exchanged for another event on the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series schedule.



Tickets to the doubleheader event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, which will now serve as the opening weekend of the 2020 season on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, are on sale now, starting at just $20 for adults and $10 for kids for single day general admission on Saturday or Sunday.



Broadcast coverage of the action from Wild Horse Pass will also be streamed LIVE on Lucas Oil Racing TV, kicking off a full season of live streaming coverage on the platform, beginning at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 25, and 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.



For tickets and information about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com and be sure to follow all of the LOORRS social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:



