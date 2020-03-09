Preview: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Despite growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., the NTT Data IndyCar Series is ready to open its 2020 campaign with its traditional stop at the streets of St. Petersburg, without interruption.



With a 26-car entry list expected, and all but four cars expected to contest the entire 17 -races slate, the Firestone Grand Prix could reveal the first talking points as IndyCar approaches the month of May double at Indianapolis. The circuit also enters a new era with "The Captain" Roger Penske and his Penske Entertainment Group as the sole operators of the league and also the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



In addition to ownership of the entire IndyCar footprint, Penske should also be expected to be at the forefront of the event itself, as Tennessee's Josef Newgarden enters the state of Florida as the reigning IndyCar Series and Firestone Grand Prix champion. After taking second on the starting grid in qualifying, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet led 60 of the event's 110 laps to earn the victory, his first of four in 2019.



While Newgarden carries the No. 1 plate into 2020, expect teammates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud to also feature in the outcome this weekend. Despite bad luck striking the Australian in recent efforts at St. Pete, Power has managed to grab the checkered flag in two showings at the combination airport and city street layout. Pagenaud meanwhile, is coming off a three victory year in 2019, which featured a sweep of the month of May double at the Brickyard.



Expect the biggest challenge to the Penske conglomerate this weekend, to come from the Honda camps of Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing. Michael Andretti's squad will run five cars full-time after adding the former Harding-Steinbrenner Racing ride of Colton Herta's to the fold this off-season. The biggest threat of the quintet on paper is 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi, who snagged a pair of P1s last season. As for Ganassi, St. Petersburg provided the breakthrough performance 12 months ago for Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist, who paced the field for 31 circuits before settling for fourth.



The remainder of the grid, could be overshadowed by an impressive rookie class for the 2020 NTT Data IndyCar Series, several of whom have garnered positive attention in test runs at both Circuit of the Americas and Sebring International Raceway this winter. The group is led by Dale Coyne Racing/Team Goh pilot Alex Palou of Spain, who joins the circuit after spending 2019 in Japan's Super Formula division. Defending Indy Lights Presented Cooper Tires title-holder Oliver Askew joins former Lights champion Pato O'Ward for Arrow McLaren SP, while last year's B-division runner-up Rinus VeeKay is new shoe in Ed Carpenter Racing's No. 21 ride.



The opening practice session for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set for Friday at 10:45 a.m. eastern time. Stay tuned to Speedway Digest for futher race information and updates.



