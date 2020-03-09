Bubba Pollard to Drive DGR-Crosley Ford at 5 Flags Speedway

DGR-Crosley announced today short track ace Bubba Pollard will drive the No. 17 TM Ranch/Harrisons Ford Fusion in Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series East race at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

The Senoia, Ga., native is no stranger to 5 Flags Speedway. He has 12 starts in the prestigious Snowball Derby with three top-five finishes. Throughout his career, Pollard has won many of the nation’s biggest Late Model races, including the Oxford 250, All American 400, Canadian Short Track Nationals and Winter Showdown. In recent years, he has expanded his resume by competing in races such as the Martinsville 300 (Late Model Stock Cars) and Milk Bowl (ACT Late Models).

“I’m excited to be with a great team like DGR-Crosley and to get the opportunity to go back to a place that I call home for us in Pensacola,” Pollard said. “We have a lot of great friends, fans and family living in that area. I’m just really thankful TM Ranch and Harrisons are on our Ford for this race and hope to have a great run.”

“When we needed a driver for the Pensacola race Bubba was an obvious choice,” said team co-owner David Gilliland. “His experience at 5 Flags will be valuable to our team. He certainly knows his way around that track, so I would expect he’ll get up to speed quickly after we unload and have a few hours to test on Friday. We’re looking forward to having him on the team this weekend.”

The Pensacola 200 will start at 7pm CT and will be streamed live on NBC Sports TrackPass.

DGR Crosley PR