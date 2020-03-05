Brody Roa ready for this week's USAC/CRA season openers

Brody Roa and his familiar #91R sprint car will open the 2020 USAC/CRA Series season this Friday and Saturday, March 6th and 7th, at the “3rd Annual Spring Showdown” at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona. The race will be the first for the Garden Grove, California driver since his appearance at Oklahoma’s Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in January.

While the team will be a regular in the 17th season of the USAC/CRA Series, the schedule will be quite different than it has been the past few years. The #91R car will only compete in USAC/CRA sanctioned events.

“The last couple years we went back to Indiana and last year we ran all of the races in Arizona,” Roa said. “We had a rough stretch on equipment through the summer. This year we want to keep our equipment fresh for the end of the year. It will help us finish the CRA season easier. CRA is our main goal and our only real focus this year.”

While the focus for the team is the USAC/CRA Series, Roa does not plan to sit around the house on the weekends when CRA does not run. In fact, he is looking to race as often as he can in the USAC National and Southwest Series in sprint cars and some midget racing, too.

“Anything outside of the 22 CRA races I am open,” the 2019 USAC Southwest Series champion stated. “I am still open to run as many shows as possible. So, if somebody wants to do it when the CRA schedule is open, all they have to do is call me. The national series, here out west or midgets, I am open to all.”

While Roa has nothing extra booked yet, one of the things he would surely like to do is climb back in the Kevin Ramey #7M that he has driven at the Chili Bowl the past two years.

On the home front, not much has changed on the #91R team that won the 2020 Southwest Series title and finished third in the USAC/CRA standings.

“We have most of the same sponsors and the crew is the same,” the 29-year-old stated. “Joe Gibb, Zac Bozanich, my dad, my grandpa, Uncle B and myself. Nothing much has changed as far as the team goes and that is fine with me. We have a good team.”

Roa’s performances at Canyon Speedway Park in 2019 were extremely impressive. In five races there, he never finished worse than third. He had two wins, two second-place finishes and a third. In the “Spring Showdown,” he had a second and a third.

Fans who would like to catch Roa in action this Friday and Saturday can find the 1/3 of a mile Canyon Speedway Park at 9777 W. Carefree Highway in Peoria (85383). The track phone number is (602) 258-7223 and the website is https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com/. Gates will open at 5:00 P.M. both nights with racing at 7:30 on Friday and 7:00 P.M. on Saturday.

After this week’s race, the next event on the schedule for the #91R team is the SoCal Shootout at Perris Auto Speedway on March 28th.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 2020 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters. If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout 2020, please give the talented racer a call.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also follow the 2020 action on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

BRR PR