Jim Beaver Partners With GSP XTV for 2020

Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer and host of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, and GSP XTV have announced a brand new partnership commencing with the 2020 race season. Beaver’s #T915 UTV Turbo debuted its new GSP XTV axles last month at the Parker 250.

“I’m excited to welcome GSP XTV to the Jim Beaver Motorsports and Down & Dirty Show family for 2020,” said Jim Beaver. “When I’m racing, I rely on only the highest quality parts to get us to the finish line. GSP XTV axles give me the confidence to know that no matter what happens in the desert or what the terrain is, we’ve got the right partners to help us bring it home.”

“Jim and I have worked together in previous partnerships and I have always enjoyed his all-around presence and personality. He is a great friend and racer, and a perfect fit to bring the GSP XTV brand to the next level,” said Autumn Lamb, Marketing Manager of GSP North America. “GSP is excited to partner with Jim and his team. We are ready to take over 2020.”

With over 35 years of manufacturing experience, GSP is the brand you can trust to meet and exceed expectations. GSP XTV was established in 2004 with the specific mission of supplying high-quality CV axles that enthusiasts can truly rely upon to the growing UTV and ATV market. Today, GSP makes over 300,000 axles annually for the OEM and UTV/ATV aftermarket. No matter if you are a racer looking to dominate the off-road or just a casual sand shredder, let us worry about your ride. We’ve got you covered.

Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of Jim Beaver’s full 2020 race campaign and key action motorsports events every week on DownAndDirtyShow.com .