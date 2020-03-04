Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Gearing Up for Exciting 2020 Season

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 04 23
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Gearing Up for Exciting 2020 Season

Less than a month remains until the roar of 900 horsepower trucks fill the grandstands of the country’s finest short course off road facilities, as the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO gears up for what is sure to be an exciting 2020 season. A total of nine classes, filled with the most promising and established talent in the sport, will embark on an 11 round journey to crown a champion, with everything set to kick off at the season opening OPTIMA Batteries SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters from Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California, on March 14-15.
 

An array of changes are on deck for 2020, with none more important than the addition of two more rounds of action. Over the course of seven weekends from March to October the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series will visit five different tracks, across five different states, spearheaded by three consecutive doubleheader weekends that will open the season and bring the championship to its halfway point. As always, the year will end with the thrilling Lucas Oil Challenge Cup, which will take place the same day as the final round for the single busiest day of racing for the entire 2020 season.

With more racing on the calendar, fans will benefit from two additional opportunities to see the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series in person, and for added incentive to bring fans to the races, tickets for the 2020 season are now more affordable than ever. A one day, general admission ticket to any one of the 11 rounds will now cost just $20 for adults (ages 16+), while single day kids tickets will cost just $10 (ages 6-15). For those interested in taking advantage of a full weekend of action, two days will cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids. To top it all off, kids ages five and under always receive FREE admission.
Fans will be able to see the high flying action for themselves in 2020 
with more affordable ticket options than ever.
Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

“Live attendance at any round of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series offers the best value in motorsports. The ability for a family of four to attend an event for potentially as little as $40 is incredible, and our fans often share their appreciation for the cost effectiveness of coming to the races,” said Ritchie Lewis, Lucas Oil Director of Race Operations. “We know with the level of excitement on the track that everyone will leave home happy, and it’s why we have one of the most loyal fanbases in all of racing.”

Complementing the world class racing on the track in 2020 will also be an enhanced Midway Fan Experience. This season, attendees will have the chance to test their own mettle on a rock climbing wall, show their digital skills at a mobile gaming truck, and just have a blast navigating obstacles inside a bounce house. Any fans who happen to find themselves away from the grandstands during the races can still keep tabs on the action with the addition of large paddock screens that will carry the Lucas Oil Racing TV stream, which will allow for a little extra time spent inside playing lawn games in the beer garden, which is open to all ages. In addition to all that, fans can also show their creative side and take part in a free art project.
The bustling Midway Fan Experience will be a hotspot throughout the 2020 season, 
with an array of interactive and fun elements for the whole family to enjoy.
Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

While attendees at Lucas Oil Off Road Series events will be able to enjoy the sport’s best fan experience to date, the competitors of the hugely popular and highly competitive truck classes will also get more in 2020, in the form of increased purse payouts for Pro Lite, Pro 2 and Pro 4. The total purse for these showcase divisions has grown by well over $200,000 for the upcoming season, which will put more than $600,000 on the line, and close to $100,000 for the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup alone. All said, more than $1,000,000 in total payout is up for grabs for the 2020 season, which should lead to the most thrilling door-to-door battles in the history of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.

Additionally, the progression of the Pro 2 class will take another step forward in 2020 with the continued integration of the 410 cubic inch V8 Pro 2M engine. The next generation motor made its debut last season and provided an exciting new layer to the action out on the track, while also setting the foundation for a more sustainable and affordable model that ensures the future health of the Pro 2 division. While drivers will still be permitted to race with the long-standing OPEN COMP engine, performance restrictions will be applied to balance out the competitive balance of the field and remove the need for staggered starts.
The Pro 2 division will continue its integration of the new Pro 2M engine, 
which will provide a sustainable and affordable future for the class.
Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

“We’re excited for all the changes that are being introduced for the 2020 season, especially considering they’ve been developed to benefit our competitors, the racing, and our fans,” added Lewis. “The entire team at the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this our most memorable season yet. Our goal is to provide a fun and positive experience for everyone involved, with a continued focus on enhancing the overall presence of the world’s premier short course off road racing series.”

Fans unable to attend a round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series will also benefit from new changes for the upcoming season. Viewers will be treated to the most comprehensive streaming package to date for the championship, where all 11 rounds and the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup will be showcased live on Lucas Oil Racing TV. Additionally, the partnerships with CBS, CBS Sports Network and MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue for the new season, with broadcast details set to be announced in the near future.

For information about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com and be sure to follow all of the LOORRS social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Third Time a Charm for Porsche GT? Jim Beaver Partners With GSP XTV for 2020 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top