Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Gearing Up for Exciting 2020 Season

While attendees at Lucas Oil Off Road Series events will be able to enjoy the sport’s best fan experience to date, the competitors of the hugely popular and highly competitive truck classes will also get more in 2020, in the form of increased purse payouts for Pro Lite, Pro 2 and Pro 4. The total purse for these showcase divisions has grown by well over $200,000 for the upcoming season, which will put more than $600,000 on the line, and close to $100,000 for the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup alone. All said, more than $1,000,000 in total payout is up for grabs for the 2020 season, which should lead to the most thrilling door-to-door battles in the history of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.
Additionally, the progression of the Pro 2 class will take another step forward in 2020 with the continued integration of the 410 cubic inch V8 Pro 2M engine. The next generation motor made its debut last season and provided an exciting new layer to the action out on the track, while also setting the foundation for a more sustainable and affordable model that ensures the future health of the Pro 2 division. While drivers will still be permitted to race with the long-standing OPEN COMP engine, performance restrictions will be applied to balance out the competitive balance of the field and remove the need for staggered starts.