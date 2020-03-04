CrowdStrike Racing Adds Second Entry for 2020 TC America

CrowdStrike Racing is further broadening its motorsports plans for 2020 with the addition of a full-season TC America entry for accomplished road-racer and engineer Kevin Boehm.

Boehm will drive the No. 9 CrowdStrike Honda Civic Si for the full season in the series’ TCA category, which is for touring cars that largely retain many of their production elements with race suspension, brakes, exhaust, and safety equipment added. The Honda Civic Si race car, built by Honda Performance Development, features a six-speed manual transmission, power steering, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

“I am beyond excited to join CrowdStrike Racing for my debut season in TC America,” Boehm said. “On the race track, every second counts, but the work starts long before I get behind the wheel. As an engineer, it's truly inspiring to see the team prioritize the same things that I do — diligence, thoroughness, technology, and data. I look forward to joining the CrowdStrike Racing family and hope to quickly add to their history of success.”

Boehm’s entry will be the third for CrowdStrike Racing in the 2020 SRO America organization, alongside a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for George Kurtz and Colin Braun in GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS and a Honda Civic Type R TCR for CJ Moses. CrowdStrike Racing technical partner DXDT Racing will assist with logistics and support of the turn-key Honda Civic Si race car.

All three establish CrowdStrike as a leading participant — both competitively and commercially — in SRO America. Earlier this month, CrowdStrike announced that it will return as Official Internet & Cloud Security Provider for GT World Challenge and is a leading sponsor of the series.

“We are happy to welcome Kevin for the 2020 season,” said CrowdStrike Racing’s George Kurtz. “He is a great addition to the CrowdStrike Racing program. It’s always great to bring new minds and leaders in thought into our program, and that is what Kevin brings. His experience as someone who has come up through the ranks of racing on his own along with engineering insight will prove beneficial as we bolster our programs in SRO America.”

"Kevin joins the CrowdStrike Racing TC program to bolster our race engineering on these amazing new Honda vehicles," said Moses. "His years of self-driven, independent experience will enhance the team's drive to continuously improve the cars — and win with them!”

Boehm is a four-time Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) national champion with experience in a variety of series and at a variety of racetracks. He also works as a Senior Engineer and test driver at Honda Research and Development, which handles research design and product development for a wide array of Honda vehicles.

Among Boehm’s more recent projects include building the world's first K20C1-swapped 10th-generation Civic Coupe. He also posted a third-place class finish at December’s 25 Hours of Thunderhill.

Follow CrowdStrike Racing on social media by searching #crowdstrikeracing, and catch up on our season’s news and releases at crowdstrikeracing.com. Follow Kevin Boehm’s racing adventures at kevinboehm.com.