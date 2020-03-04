CrowdStrike Racing Adds Second Entry for 2020 TC America

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 04 31
CrowdStrike Racing Adds Second Entry for 2020 TC America

CrowdStrike Racing is further broadening its motorsports plans for 2020 with the addition of a full-season TC America entry for accomplished road-racer and engineer Kevin Boehm.

 

Boehm will drive the No. 9 CrowdStrike Honda Civic Si for the full season in the series’ TCA category, which is for touring cars that largely retain many of their production elements with race suspension, brakes, exhaust, and safety equipment added. The Honda Civic Si race car, built by Honda Performance Development, features a six-speed manual transmission, power steering, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

 

“I am beyond excited to join CrowdStrike Racing for my debut season in TC America,” Boehm said. “On the race track, every second counts, but the work starts long before I get behind the wheel. As an engineer, it's truly inspiring to see the team prioritize the same things that I do — diligence, thoroughness, technology, and data. I look forward to joining the CrowdStrike Racing family and hope to quickly add to their history of success.”

 

Boehm’s entry will be the third for CrowdStrike Racing in the 2020 SRO America organization, alongside a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for George Kurtz and Colin Braun in GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS and a Honda Civic Type R TCR for CJ Moses. CrowdStrike Racing technical partner DXDT Racing will assist with logistics and support of the turn-key Honda Civic Si race car.

 

All three establish CrowdStrike as a leading participant — both competitively and commercially — in SRO America. Earlier this month, CrowdStrike announced that it will return as Official Internet & Cloud Security Provider for GT World Challenge and is a leading sponsor of the series.

 

“We are happy to welcome Kevin for the 2020 season,” said CrowdStrike Racing’s George Kurtz. “He is a great addition to the CrowdStrike Racing program. It’s always great to bring new minds and leaders in thought into our program, and that is what Kevin brings. His experience as someone who has come up through the ranks of racing on his own along with engineering insight will prove beneficial as we bolster our programs in SRO America.”

 

"Kevin joins the CrowdStrike Racing TC program to bolster our race engineering on these amazing new Honda vehicles," said Moses. "His years of self-driven, independent experience will enhance the team's drive to continuously improve the cars — and win with them!”

 

Boehm is a four-time Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) national champion with experience in a variety of series and at a variety of racetracks. He also works as a Senior Engineer and test driver at Honda Research and Development, which handles research design and product development for a wide array of Honda vehicles.

 

Among Boehm’s more recent projects include building the world's first K20C1-swapped 10th-generation Civic Coupe. He also posted a third-place class finish at December’s 25 Hours of Thunderhill.

 

Follow CrowdStrike Racing on social media by searching #crowdstrikeracing, and catch up on our season’s news and releases at crowdstrikeracing.com. Follow Kevin Boehm’s racing adventures at kevinboehm.com.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Fifty Years Later, Andretti’s 1970 Sebring Win Still Incredible Custom Indian Motorcycle Scout "Appaloosa 2.0" Unveiled for Ice Speed Festival »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top