Wiseco Riders Sweep Atlanta Supercross

Ken Roczen collected his third win of the season and Chase Sexton picked up his second as Wiseco riders showed the way in dominant fashion Saturday night at the Atlanta Supercross.





Roczen led the premiere 450 Class main event from flag-to-flag, leaving little doubt the German-born rider will be part of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title battle, an FIM World Championship, as the best riders in the world race through the heart of the season.





Roczen’s 13-plus second victory allowed him to pull alongside rival Eli Tomac in the championship battle where the duo now share the points lead. Each rider will sport the red number plate identifying the series point leader heading into Round 11 in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday night.





With seven races left to settle the championship, and if both riders can stay healthy, it’s likely to come down to Roczen and Tomac where a handsome 23 points distance them from third place.





“These wins just keep getting sweeter and more fun each time,” said Roczen. “I’m so happy with how our night went and stoked to have the red plate again. The last couple weekends have been tough, but I’ve managed to minimize the damage, which was huge for us because it put us in a good position for a situation like today. With all the chaos, we made up seven points in one night and now are tied for the points lead again. The battle continues for the championship.”





Much to the chagrin of the competition, Roczen also appears to be hitting his stride with over half the season already in the record books.





The journeyman Honda jockey was the fastest rider in town during the day’s first qualifying session, but, as if it was scripted, Tomac was fastest in the second. The storyline practically peaked when both riders won their respective heat races, but his win in the main event identified Roczen as the protagonist when the checkers waved, closing the book on the 10th chapter of the season.





“Those wins just get more and more fun, and they’re super addicting,” explained Roczen. “It came at the right time. I won here (Atlanta) in 2014 and it was just our night. I gelled really well with the bike. I had no complaints there. I left it the same. I felt good physically. We just laid it out there. We had a good heat race and an overall awesome day. The season is still long and the last couple of rounds have been tough. Last couple of races I didn’t feel like myself, but we minimized the damage and we won this one. It feels awesome.”





Roczen’s Team Honda HRC teammate Justin Brayton didn’t have as sterling of an evening as his teammate but still managed to record a workman-like 12th-place finish.



Across the paddock in the Eastern Regional 250 SX Class pits, Chase Sexton was looking to pad his win tally after picking up his first of the year two races ago aboard his Wiseco-powered No. 1 Honda CRF250R.





The 19-year-old Illinois native was second-fastest in his first qualifying session, and, in a preview of things to come, top of the board in the second.





The GEICO Honda rider went on to win his heat race by almost five seconds, putting the competition on notice that his win of a week ago wasn’t to be taken for granted.





Sexton was strong out of the starting gate and rounded the first corner second to RJ Hampshire before settling into his strategy to track down the leader.





While it didn’t come easy, courtesy of a couple close calls throughout the 250SX Class 15-minute, plus-onelap main event, Sexton remained focused after passing for the lead, rode smart, and held off a charging Hampshire and eastern regional title rival Shane McElrath for the win.





"It was tough,” commented Sexton who now holds a five-point lead over McElrath atop the series standings. “It was really hard to pass out there. The track was pretty one-lined. Had a lot of lines but one really good line. RJ was riding really good. He wasn't making any mistakes. I was kinda waiting for a mistake and I just had Shane behind me and (thought) 'I gotta make this pass.' And I saw RJ case that triple a little bit and I just dove to the inside. Didn't really want to hit him but he committed to the corner and I was there, so it was good to get that pass and then just kinda try to get away, ride my own race. It was good. I didn't really feel that good all night, but we got it done."





Sexton’s GEICO Honda stablemates Jo Shimoda and Jeremy Martin finished 5th and 19th, respectively.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross travels to the World Center of Racing this weekend for the 50th running of the Daytona Supercross. The 10th of 17 races on the 2020 calendar will be televised live on NBCSN Saturday, March 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 4:30 p.m. Pacific.

