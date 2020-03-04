SCCA Track Night in America 2020 Registration Opens

More than 34,000 cars have been on track since the inception of the SCCA® Track Night in America® Driven by Tire Rack program began in 2015. In 2020, thousands more can fulfill their dream at more than 30 tracks and more than 135 days across the country already on the schedule, with more to be added. And registration has opened for this year’s Track Night in America program!

Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado joins Track Night’s list of venues for 2020, which ranges from VIRginia International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Lime Rock Park and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta among the tracks in the east, stopping all across the country before reaching the Pacific Ocean at Portland International Raceway and Auto Club Speedway, among others.

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle during weeknights. All that is required is that participants be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and have access to an approved helmet and street car in good working condition.

The price to participate is usually around $160 per event. Some special events and certain tracks may be a bit more. No previous on-track experience or SCCA membership is required to join in the fun. Drivers participate in the Advanced, Intermediate or KONI Novice Experience group so on-track activities remain fun for all, and everyone gets three 20-minute sessions on course -- as well as feedback from SCCA driver coaches on site. Admission is free for people who just want to stop by and watch the fun, and leisurely circuit parade laps are provided for all Track Night in America guests.

Registration opens for most events on March 3 at www.TrackNightInAmerica.com. Check the Track Night in America website for details. Premier events at Daytona International Speedway, Lime Rock Park, Sebring International Raceway, and VIRginia International Raceway will open at a later date. The 2020 event calendar is subject to change, but the current schedule is as follows:





Atlanta Motorsports Park; Dawsonville, GA

April 1, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 16

Auto Club Speedway; Fontana, CA

May 9, June 13, November 21

Blackhawk Farms Raceway; South Beloit, IL

May 7, June 4, July 9, August 6, September 3

Carolina Motorsports Park; Kershaw, SC

March 19, April 30, September 17, October 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway; Concord, NC

April 16, May 7, June 5, July 10, August 13

Dakota County Technical College; Rosemount, MN

May 6, June 3, June 26, July 31, August 28, September 18

Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, FL

May 22, July 31

Dominion Raceway; Woodford, VA

April 23, May 14, June 11, August 6, September 3

GingerMan Raceway; South Haven, MI

May 14, June 18, July 17, August 13, September 17

Harris Hill Raceway; San Marcos, TX

March 11, September 2, October 14

Heartland Motorsports Park; Topeka, KS

April 23, May 14, June 18, July 17, August 18, September 15, October 15

High Plains Raceway; Deer Trail, CO

May 12, August 11

Lime Rock Park; Lakeville, CT

May 20, May 21, June 11

Memphis International Raceway; Millington, TN

March 24, April 21, May 12, June 23, July 28, September 22

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, GA

May 1, June 26, July 24

MotorSport Ranch; Cresson, TX

March 10, April 7, May 5, June 2, September 1, October 13

New Hampshire Motor Speedway; Loudon, NH

May 22, August 6

New Jersey Motorsports Park; Millville, NJ

April 29, May 19, June 23, July 21, August 11, August 28, September 1

NOLA Motorsports Park; Avondale, LA

March 12, May 21

Palm Beach International Raceway; Jupiter, FL

February 11, March 10, April 7, May 5, June 30, August 25, October 20, November 10, December 15

Palmer Motorsports Park; Palmer, MA

June 16, July 21, September 10

Pikes Peak International Raceway; Fountain, CO

June 9, July 14

Pittsburgh International Race Complex; Wampum, PA

April 30, May 20, June 10, July 8, July 29, August 19, September 2, September 30

Pocono Raceway; Long Pond, PA

April 21, May 12, June 9, July 7, August 20, September 14

Portland International Raceway; Portland, OR

May 15, June 19, July 31, August 14

Ridge Motorsports Park; Shelton, WA

May 14, June 18, July 30, August 13, September 16

Sebring International Raceway; Sebring, FL

June 10, September 16

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; Thompson, CT

April 23, May 7, June 2, June 25, July 14, July 30, August 17, September 1, September 29, September 30

Thunderhill Raceway Park; Willows, CA

March 19, May 21, June 18, August 20, September 17

VIRginia International Raceway; Alton, VA

July 16

“It’s hard to believe that SCCA Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack is entering its sixth season,” SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb said. “It seems to us at the SCCA that it’s a new program, but at the same time like a program that’s been a part of this Club forever. That’s a testament to the energy and enthusiasm that we feel at each and every Track Night event, from the participants through the staff.”

For more information about Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack, visit https://www.tracknightinamerica.com.