LIVE American Sprint Car Action and Lucas Off RoadRacing Featured on Lucas Oil Racing TV

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 04 39
LIVE American Sprint Car Action and Lucas Off RoadRacing Featured on Lucas Oil Racing TV

A pair of LIVE racing broadcasts from the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series scheduled for this March on Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) are sure to satisfy any motorsports enthusiasts hunger for racing.

Fresh off the heels of opening weekend for its 2020 season, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will make the journey to California’s Central Valley for its second race of the year at Merced Speedway on March 6th then head two hours north for round three at Placerville Speedway on March 7th.

The following weekend, the world’s best short course off road drivers will go wheel-to-wheel as the Lucas Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO, kicks off its 2020 season from Glen Helen Raceway. Reigning Pro 4 Champion Kyle LeDuc and Pro 2 Champion Jerett Brooks will look to continue their winning ways as they go to battle against a talented field of off-road racers. LIVE coverage from San Bernardino is scheduled for March 14th and 15th, exclusively on LORTV.

In addition to this LIVE broadcasts, motorsport fans can choose from more than 5,400 shows across 90 different categories, all available 24/7 on-demand on the Lucas Oil Racing TV platform. 

Both returning and new subscribers can log directly onto LucasOilRacing.TV and watch the action from the convenience of their browser. Additionally, Lucas Oil Racing TV is available on all the most popular streaming devices like ROKU, Apple iOS, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Google Play, Xbox One, and more. A full list of supported devices can found HERE. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NY modified ace Ryan Bartlett ready for Indoor Auto Racing action in Syracuse, NY March 13 - 14 SCCA Track Night in America 2020 Registration Opens »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top