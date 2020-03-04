TMS unveils more fan-friendly website

At the dawn of its 24th season as one of the world's premier sites for motorsports, Texas Motor Speedway went live Tuesday with the new texasmotorspeedway.com in a move meant to improve the fan experience both before and after arriving for the speedway's many events.

With an emphasis on ease of use, the new texasmotorspeedway.com is streamlined for what race fans desire: speed. Specific tabs for ticket information, events, camping, and media, as well as an all-inclusive Fan Guide and information about business opportunities that provide the ability to get where you're going with a single click.

For the first time, camping in No Limits, Texas, can be accessed from its own tab . The thousands of fans who love to spend their weekend (or even their entire week) on the grounds of Texas Motor Speedway no longer need to waste time scrolling and hunting through tabs to find their destination. The Camping tab at the top of the page immediately redirects them to call/text a TMS Ticket Office representative to close the deal. Within the tab is information about any kind of camping race fans are interested in: from pup tents to party zones, family friendly to backed up along the speedway's backstretch in Burnout Alley.

Another fan-friendly item highlighted on the homepage is the Fan Guide . Within this tab are two need-to-see areas for both first timers and long timers ready to attend TMS, the "Need to Know" and the "At the Track" sections. Found within are race weekend schedules, information about the always free parking at TMS, weekend driver appearance locations and times, a race fan checklist and more.

"The new texasmotorspeedway.com is the ideal supplement for race fans planning their next trip to The Great American Speedway," said Texas Motor Speedway President/GM Eddie Gossage. "There are no limits to the possibilities when our fans come to the track, and the updated website is the best way for them to plan for each and every one."

For the cherry on top, fans need only look to the upper-right corner of the screen for the countdown clock to the next big race. The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 is a mere 24 days away.

For tickets to the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, Click Here or call 817.215.8500.

TMS PR