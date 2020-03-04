Ryan Huff set to take on Phoenix Raceway in ARCA return

ARCA Menards Series rookie Ryan Huff (@driverRyanHuff) is back for more.



After successfully making his series debut last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Huff has once again teamed up with Fast Track Racing to participate in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.



Huff, a well-groomed racer with experience in Super Trucks and the ProSix division, the upcoming racer from the east coast has recently been thriving on the local short tracks in Virginia but has turned his attention to stock cars.



In his series’ debut at Daytona, Huff started 30th but made his presence known during the race drafting his Toyota Camry inside the top-20 before being sidelined with transmission issues following the halfway point.



With Daytona in the books, Huff, 18, is keen on completing all 150 laps on Friday night and contend for a top-10 finish in just his second career ARCA start.



“I’m very thankful for this second opportunity to race with Fast Track Racing this weekend at Phoenix,” said Huff. “We were making good strides during the race at Daytona before mechanical issues sidelined us during the race.



“This weekend, I want to go to Phoenix, continue to learn these cars and finish what we started at Daytona.”



Even though Huff has never competed at Phoenix’s unique 1.0-mile layout, the Virginian has been studying what he can to thoroughly prepare himself for the second ARCA Menards Series race of the weekend.



“I’ve watched Phoenix races on television of course, but you have to rely on more than just watching races on television,” added Huff. “I’ve been doing everything I can from watching film, looking at pictures, talking to people – doing what I can to get a baseline on what to expect



“Of course, we’ll utilize practice on Friday to our ability to get us a good setup for qualifying and then the race. I think we’ll see a difference the way the car handles – practicing and qualifying during the race and running the race under the lights. We just have to do a good job on keeping up with the balance of our car and hope when it comes to the closing laps we’re contending for a strong finish.”



Backing Huff’s entry on Friday night is Land & Coates, The Virginia-based company that provides the best and latest in outdoor power products.



“I’m so thankful for Land & Coates for continuing their support this season and making the big leap to ARCA,” sounded Huff. “It’s important to me to make sure I represent them and their customers well, as we are committed to building this partnership to new levels in 2020.



“I’m ready to finish what we started at Daytona this weekend.”



In addition to Land & Coates, HB Hankins and Southeastern Services will serve as associate marketing partners for Friday night’s anticipated slugfest.



Following Phoenix, Huff plans to return to ARCA Menards Series action at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Apr. 24, 2020 for the General Tire 200. For more on Ryan Huff, follow him on Twitter (@driverRyanHuff) and like him on Facebook (@driverRyanHuff).



The General Tire 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the second of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Mar. 6 with a two-hour session from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 2:30 p.m., while the race is set to take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Mountain).



Ryan Huff Motorsports PR