4 BMR Rookies Head To Phoenix For ARCA Event

Four of Bill McAnally Racing’s talented young rookies will take to the track at Phoenix Raceway on Friday for the first ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown event of the season.

Giovanni Scelzi, Jesse Love, Lawless Alan and Gracie Trotter will be competing in the General Tire 150 at the one-mile, D-shaped oval.

It’s one of 10 races designated as a showdown event on this year’s 20-race ARCA Menards Series schedule. The showdown events are considered a series within a series.

Scelzi, Love and Trotter kicked off their ARCA racing this year with the ARCA Menards Series East season opener at New Smyrna Speedway last month during NASCAR Speedweeks in Florida. They were joined by Alan, as the curtain went up on the ARCA Menards Series West two weeks ago at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The BMR drivers – who are transitioning to NASCAR / ARCA stock cars – are set to run the full schedule this year in the ARCA West, which is the West’s oldest stock car racing circuit. In addition, they are competing in other select ARCA races. Friday’s event will provide them with experience at Phoenix in their preparation for the ARCA West championship race there in November.

BMR will be welcoming BBB Industries’ Tony Smith, with NAPA Power Premium Plus, as their guest at Friday’s ARCA event.

The race is part of a big NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The track will host a NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday and cap things off with a NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

BMR PR