Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Hits the Southwest for 26th Anniversary

Revving up for an epic Southwestern adventure, former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty will lead his 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America on one of the most scenic routes in the Ride’s history. Considered one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, the Ride will travel through picturesque scenes across Arizona and Utah. The Ride will begin in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 2 and return to Phoenix on May 8 – making this the first time ever the Ride has started and ended in the same city.

The 26th Anniversary Ride introduces a new presenting sponsor: Cox Automotive – a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises that transforms the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Cox Automotive is the parent company of Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Manheim, which acted as the Ride’s presenting sponsor for the past seven years and will host the Ride for a kick-off breakfast at Manheim Phoenix on May 2.

“A core tenet of the Cox values is to be a force for good in the world through a culture of giving back,” said Janet Barnard, chief people officer, Cox Automotive, and Rider. “The Ride’s support of Victory Junction has long been in alignment with these values that both Manheim, as a past presenting sponsor, and Cox Automotive share. We are proud to be affiliated with other great organizations and companies who provide life-changing support to children.”

Petty will cover more than 1,500 miles on a seven-day trek along with 200 participants, including more than 25 new Riders, all to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. This year’s event is all about stopping to see some of the beautiful places the Ride has ridden by in the past, mixed with a few new places for Riders to explore. Some of the highlights on the 2020 route include lapping the track at Phoenix Raceway, riding historic Route 66, visiting Grand Canyon National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, seeing the Grand Staircase and Humphries Peak, and so much more.

Spectators along the 2020 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s seven overnight stops or daily fuel stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, May 2 – Phoenix, Arizona to Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Day 2, Sunday, May 3 – Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Flagstaff, Arizona

Day 3, Monday, May 4 – Flagstaff, Arizona to Bryce Canyon City, Utah

Day 4, Tuesday, May 5 – Free Day

Day 5, Wednesday, May 6 – Bryce Canyon City, Utah to Monument Valley, Utah

Day 6, Thursday, May 7 – Monument Valley, Utah to Sedona, Arizona

Day 7, Friday, May 8 – Sedona, Arizona to Phoenix, Arizona

“Some of the places on this year’s Ride are places we’ve been before, but never really got the chance to explore. Now, we’re taking the time to stop and truly see some of the majestic places we've ridden by in the past. Plus, we're going to throw in some new places, like Monument Valley, that have always been on our bucket list,” said Petty. “Our Riders will experience a new, exciting adventure and will create memories to last a lifetime. And it’s all for the kids at Victory Junction. At the end of the day, that’s what this Ride is all about – it’s why we Ride!”

Because of the Ride, 8,210 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year alone, the Ride raised $1.7 million and sent 128 children to Camp. Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Among the celebrities participating in this year’s Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison; current NASCAR driver David Ragan; former Formula 1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner (1982) Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Krista Voda and Rutledge Wood.

“In the past, I haven’t been able to participate for the full duration of the Ride. But when Kyle first told me about this year’s route, I said I was going to clear my schedule to be there for the whole thing because I wanted to see all of the places on the list,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty. “My wife Lynda and I spent a lot of time in the Southwest and it was a special place for us. I’m excited to see some of those places again and share them with Kyle.”

The 2020 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, WileyX, Blue Emu and Goody’s.

Keep up with Petty and the Ride on social media

For more information about the Ride or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

