Third leg complete for the NWES Drivers Recruitment Program

Fourteen drivers from eleven different countries had the chance to test a EuroNASCAR car on February 27th at Fontenay Le Comte, France, in the third leg of the 2020 NWES Drivers Recruitment Program. All drivers enjoyed the Pure Racing character of the European NASCAR car and had the opportunity to meet the NWES organization. The best prospects among them will receive financial support for their 2020 season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



Confirming once more the international allure of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, the following driver took turns at the wheel at the presence of EuroNASCAR President - CEO Jerome Galpin and former NWES Champion Lucas Lasserre: Alex Ciompi, Alberto di Folco and Jack Ruffini from Italy, Kris Richard and his father André Baumann from Switzerland, Alex Cosin from Spain, Christian Ebong from Cameroon, Mateo Ginisty from France, Tim Gril from Slovenia, Dominik Kocher from Germany, Yaroslav Kryshchuk from Ukraine, Prabu Sendongan from India, Kelvin Snoeks from Belgium and Igor Stefanovski from Macedonia.



A touring car driver with experience all over Europe, Igor Stefanovski was positively impressed by the EuroNASCAR car. “I love both the car and the concept. The car has plenty of horsepower and no electronic aids and it’s really nice and funny to drive,” said the 37-year-old. “The Program represents a very good opportunity to test a NASCAR car and have a taste of the championship’s atmosphere. I’d love to be on the grid in Valencia and help getting people from the Balkans to know more about the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.”



Coming to Fontenay with an extensive and successful background in GT racing was 2015 Zolder 24H winner Kelvin Snoeks, who remarked the pure character of the NWES car.



“I drove both in the wet and the dry and the car has a lot of mechanical grip, it’s a lot of fun. I loved how pure, fast and direct it is. It's a lot of fun, especially when everybody has the same car and it’s up to you to make the difference,” said the 32-year-old Dutchman. “It felt great to talk to Jerome Galpin and everybody was willing to listen and very friendly. I’m sure everybody can have plenty of fun driving in EuroNASCAR.”



Also coming from GT racing was Alberto di Folco. The Italian won the 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Pro-Am – and immediately felt at ease at the wheel of the EuroNASCAR car.



“The car is really easy to approach and reacts like a big go-kart. I think the driving style suits me well. It’s a pure car, there's no electronic filter between it and you and the driver can really make a difference. After a few laps adapting to the gearbox and the brakes I could really enjoy myself and push,” said the 23-year-old Rome-native. “It was a wonderful experience, with drivers from a lot of countries and a great atmosphere. The DRP is really a valuable opportunity and I would recommend all drivers to give it a try!”



For former WTCC driver Kris Richard it was the second time at the wheel of the EuroNASCAR car after he took part in the DRP in 2017, but this time the Swiss drove mostly in wet conditions.



“The car is really predictable and gives you confidence from the very beginning even in the wet. The feeling was good, I had no problem using the gearbox and I loved driving with the H-pattern gearbox. Combining that with the fact you have to play with the throttle to control the power and you have to work a lot and you have a fantastic mix,” said the 25-year-old. “I think getting in touch with NWES and having a try at the DRP is a very interesting opportunity for every driver. You don’t have to spend a lot of money and you can really get a feeling of this car, even if you’re not a professional. After that you may even get some help. I’m already in touch with several teams and the goal is to be on the grid in Spain if we can put all the pieces together”.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off the 2020 season on April 25-26 in Valencia, Spain with four exciting NASCAR races on the 4-km Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

NWES PR